Short Interest in HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Declines By 97.2%

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded down $7.42 on Tuesday, hitting $105.97. The stock had a trading volume of 63,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,605. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.95. HOYA has a 52-week low of $105.14 and a 52-week high of $179.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 24.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About HOYA (Get Rating)

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.