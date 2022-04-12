Ignite Planners LLC Buys Shares of 1,445 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.41. 1,106,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,906,683. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.39 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

