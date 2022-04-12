First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FGM traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $60.82.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.
