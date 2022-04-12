Short Interest in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Drops By 95.7%

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OCA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,275. Omnichannel Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Omnichannel Acquisition by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 979,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Athanor Capital LP grew its stake in Omnichannel Acquisition by 23.5% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,287,000.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire technology-enabled consumer products or services business.

