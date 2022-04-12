Ignite Planners LLC Invests $243,000 in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned about 0.05% of Veru at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 407.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 436,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 193.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 212,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at about $1,491,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after buying an additional 154,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at about $920,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veru alerts:

NASDAQ VERU traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 2,617,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,247. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. Veru Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $790.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Veru (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.