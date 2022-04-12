SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of SITIY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.03. 117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. SITC International has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $45.73.
SITC International Company Profile (Get Rating)
