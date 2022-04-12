Ignite Planners LLC Invests $258,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.39.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.93. 109,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The company has a market cap of $292.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

