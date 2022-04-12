Ignite Planners LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $583.24. 86,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,064. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $238.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

