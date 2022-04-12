Ignite Planners LLC Buys Shares of 2,934 Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

NYSE:ASH traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $98.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,107. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.44. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $110.74.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Ashland Global Profile (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.