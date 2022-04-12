Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0529 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $979.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.19 or 0.00253730 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004509 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000768 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00021245 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.16 or 0.00658875 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

