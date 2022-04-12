Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.13 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $61.46 million and $3.08 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00055642 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00015822 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005247 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

