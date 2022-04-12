Redd (RDD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $498,877.00

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,512.50 or 1.00066966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023838 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001979 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

