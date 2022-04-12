Brokerages Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.29). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07.

SCPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

scPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,379. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $136.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.36. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

