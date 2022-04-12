Zacks: Analysts Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Post reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Post by 592.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Post by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Post by 287.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 219,170 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Post by 6.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,017. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 0.77. Post has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.38.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

