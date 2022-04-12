Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Energy Transfer reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $44,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 698,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,484,684. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

