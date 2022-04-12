Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.69 and last traded at $40.92. Approximately 41,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,549,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

DQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.