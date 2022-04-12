Ignite Planners LLC Invests $313,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,092 shares of company stock worth $207,099,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.05. The company had a trading volume of 40,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.38 and its 200 day moving average is $192.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $156.87 and a twelve month high of $226.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

