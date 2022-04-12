Ignite Planners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after buying an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,283,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.19. The company had a trading volume of 483,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $372.13 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

