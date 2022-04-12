Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.03

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 11156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVGS. StockNews.com began coverage on Navigator in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $728.25 million, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.47 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

