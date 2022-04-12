Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Expands By 511.8%

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 511.8% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:PSF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,530. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 152,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

