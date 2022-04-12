Short Interest in Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Drops By 99.4%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of PYTCF stock remained flat at $$7.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Playtech has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Playtech from GBX 680 ($8.86) to GBX 693 ($9.03) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt raised Playtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

