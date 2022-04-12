Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.40

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 273026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRTEA. Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Qurate Retail by 119.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

