BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Trading Up 5.4%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 1,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 209,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BZFD shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BuzzFeed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

