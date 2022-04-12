Gries Financial LLC Sells 205 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Gries Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,418,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 170,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,020. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.99 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

