Gries Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,431 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.9% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $53.31. 1,066,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,614,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

