Brokerages Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) will report $4.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.33 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $17.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 91,144 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 83,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $6.54 on Friday, hitting $427.90. 88,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,274. The firm has a market cap of $202.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.20.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

