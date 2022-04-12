Brokerages Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Target Price at $14.45

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on COMM. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in CommScope by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,311. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.65. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

