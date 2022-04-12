The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $27.87 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 227.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 209,036 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth $1,750,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $22,589,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 24.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,873. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.18%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

