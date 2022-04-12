Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $67.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

CPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 742,215 shares of company stock valued at $45,344,231. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.33. 54,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,086. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.81. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.