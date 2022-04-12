American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report sales of $11.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.26 billion and the highest is $12.06 billion. American Express posted sales of $9.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $50.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.35 billion to $50.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.67 billion to $57.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $993,440,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,638,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.88. The company had a trading volume of 220,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,060. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.89. The stock has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

