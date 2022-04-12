American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.68 Billion

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report sales of $11.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.26 billion and the highest is $12.06 billion. American Express posted sales of $9.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $50.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.35 billion to $50.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.67 billion to $57.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $993,440,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,638,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.88. The company had a trading volume of 220,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,060. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.89. The stock has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.