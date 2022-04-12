5,504 Shares in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $78.10. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

