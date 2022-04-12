Ignite Planners LLC Takes $408,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $79.80. The stock had a trading volume of 407,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,546,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average is $102.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

