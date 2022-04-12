Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.02. Iridium Communications reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.66. 9,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 11.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

