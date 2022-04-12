Gries Financial LLC Sells 119 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 401,371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $80,804,000 after buying an additional 167,233 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,064 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Boeing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437,721. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.41. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.