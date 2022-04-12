Gries Financial LLC Takes $203,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $103.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.81. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

