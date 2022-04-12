Ignite Planners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,350 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,166,588.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,292 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 627,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 40,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,775,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 181.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,299,000 after buying an additional 119,736 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.81. 1,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,747. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $126.41 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.19.

