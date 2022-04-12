SPINDLE 24-Hour Volume Reaches $551.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $404,516.60 and approximately $551.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,694.66 or 1.00132753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00060932 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.43 or 0.00253355 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00118555 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00316220 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012260 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00135361 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001371 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

