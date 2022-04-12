Brokerages Set Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Target Price at $5.06

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNIY. Barclays upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Get Bankinter alerts:

BKNIY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.76. 627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,888. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.0522 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 33.83%. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th.

About Bankinter (Get Rating)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.