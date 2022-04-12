Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Post -$0.98 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) will report ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.88). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 103.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of ATRA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,085. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

