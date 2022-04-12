Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.17. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings of $2.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $22.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.25 to $26.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $26.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.90 to $40.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

Shares of NYSE WLL traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.36. 15,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

