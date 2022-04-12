Gries Financial LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

CVX stock traded up $3.64 on Tuesday, hitting $169.20. 523,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,489,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,615 shares of company stock worth $74,803,632. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

