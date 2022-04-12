Gries Financial LLC Purchases 75 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth $2,912,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in CDW by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in CDW by 56.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.98. 36,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.80 and its 200-day moving average is $186.26. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.47 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

