China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Up 607.3% in March

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 607.3% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
A number of research firms have commented on CEA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC raised China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, China Eastern Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
CEA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,896. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.17. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.
About China Eastern Airlines (Get Rating)
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
