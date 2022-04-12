China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Up 607.3% in March

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 607.3% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of research firms have commented on CEA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC raised China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, China Eastern Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

CEA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,896. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.17. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Eastern Airlines (Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.