Gries Financial LLC Sells 412 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 978.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,825 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,666. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.89. 45,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,370. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.37. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $122.01.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.