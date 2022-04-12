Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $75.00 price target on the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security traded as low as $70.07 and last traded at $70.39, with a volume of 68504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.35.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FBHS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $139,689,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

