Martkist Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MARTK)

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Martkist has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Martkist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Martkist has a market cap of $13,216.00 and $3,279.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008378 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Martkist Coin Profile

Martkist (MARTK) is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 16,952,470 coins. Martkist’s official Twitter account is @martkist and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Martkist is www.martkist.org . The official message board for Martkist is medium.com/@martkist

Buying and Selling Martkist

