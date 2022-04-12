Celo Price Down 28.9% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Celo has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $92.73 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00007945 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00043815 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.84 or 0.07539917 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,884.84 or 1.00382091 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,213,075 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

