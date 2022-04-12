-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $14.02. 3,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,928. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $371.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -39.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at $265,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

