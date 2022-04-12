Blockzero Labs (XIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.32 Million

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0908 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $3.32 million and $245,665.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

