Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Mondelez International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.93. 406,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,212,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.